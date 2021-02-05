Sky Studios elevates leadership at Jupiter Holdings

Sky Studios has announced the promotion of two senior US executives, Stephen Land and Patrick Reardon, in a move that its says “will help turbocharge the Studios’ creative and commercial ambitions in the US”.

Veteran producer and Founder and CEO of Jupiter Entertainment, Land has been named Chairman of Jupiter Holdings – a Sky Studios-owned group of US production outfits, including New York based Jupiter Entertainment, Los Angeles based Catalina Content as well as Tennessee based production services group, The Hive. Together, the operation has 15 series and specials representing over 225 hours of programming already committed to production for 2021.

Land is also named Senior Adviser, Sky Studios, working closely with the studios’ leadership team to spearhead partnerships and identify strategic growth initiatives across Sky Studios’ production portfolio as well as sourcing premium documentary content within the US for the studio.

Since founding Jupiter 25 years ago, Land has led the company into successfully blending highly rated reality series, gripping documentaries and long running true crime franchises into a hugely efficient operation delivering almost 250 hours of content annually. In 2015, Land announced the sale of Jupiter to Sky, becoming the media company’s largest US based production hub. Since the transaction, Jupiter has doubled in size.

Alongside this, current Jupiter Entertainment President Patrick Reardon has been elevated to President of Jupiter Holdings. In his new role, Reardon will be responsible for overseeing all facets of Jupiter Entertainment, Catalina Content and The Hive.

Since joining the company, Reardon has overseen their industry leading true crime slate as well as diversifying the company into new genres including the lifestyle format 10 Things You Don’t Know (E!), premium feature documentary Heval (Curiosity Stream), and brokering a production partnership with All Def to adapt the company’s vast ancillary library of content, intellectual property and social media channels into long-form entertainment.

Caroline Cooper, Chief Operating Officer, Sky Studios, said: “Stephen is a true industry veteran, having created countless hit factual series over the years and built a strong and creative leadership team at Jupiter Entertainment. There is no-one better placed to lead the future ambition of Sky Studios’ factual slate and production capability in the US. We’re confident that under Patrick’s leadership, all of the teams at Jupiter Entertainment, Catalina Content and The Hive will continue to thrive, and we are delighted to have him leading this next chapter of growth.”