Smartmatic file $2.7bn suit against Fox News

Smartmatic has filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News owner Fox Corp, alleging Fox conducted a disinformation campaign against the election technology company.

Smartmatic cited Fox news reports it said had repeated false claims that Smartmatic had “fixed and rigged” the 2020 election.

“The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable,” the suit asserts in its introduction.

The suit claims that Fox made over 100 false statements and implications to the effect that Smartmatic had stolen the 2020 election, when that was false.

The suit was filed in New York. Fox News staffers Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, as well as Rudy Giulliani and former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell were also named in the suit.

Fox said the suit is without merit.