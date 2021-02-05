Universal pulls music from Triller

Universal Music has removed all of its tracks from video sharing app Triller after alleging payments are being withheld to its artists.

Triller, a TikTok rival, allows users to create and share short videos, often set to music. The move means that songs from global superstars including Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey and Jay-Z will no longer appear on Triller’s videos.

“We will not work with platforms that do not value artists,” said Universal in a statement. “Triller has shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists and refuses to negotiate a licence going forward. We have no alternative except to remove our music from Triller, effective immediately.”

The LA-based company has yet to respond to Universal’s decision.