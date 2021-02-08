ITV: 8.7m watch Scotland beat England in Six Nations

A peak of 8.7 million viewers watched Scotland clinch their first Calcutta Cup win at Twickenham since 1983 on ITV on February 6th.

The audience was the highest for the Calcutta Cup for at least more than a decade [higher than records going back to 2010], beating the peak of 8.6 million who watched last year’s clash.

ITV’s free to air coverage of the match on the opening day of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations series was watched by an overall average of 6.4 million and 36 per cent of the available audience watching television that afternoon.

The coverage was popular among young viewers with almost half of 16-34 viewers tuning in – an average of 46 per cent and one million, peaking with 1.3 million and 56 per cent.

ITV’s coverage of the Guinness Six Nations continued on February 13th with England v Italy. Coverage is also available on ITV Hub.