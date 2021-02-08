ITV Management Board appointments

UK commercial PSB ITV has confirmed that Magnus Brooke, Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs, and Dan Colton, Group Strategy and Transformation Director, are to join the company’s Management Board with immediate effect.

The appointments follow the announcement of ITV’s restructure of its broadcast business and completes its review of governance to ensure ITV and its divisions are structured to deliver the company’s More Than TV strategy as well as managing other strategic issues including the future of Public Service Broadcasting.

“It’s clear that ITV faces a rapidly changing operating environment and that’s why we have restructured our operating divisions to ensure they can respond to challenges and take advantage of the opportunities for ITV,” commented Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO.

“Delivering our strategy and accelerating our transformation into a digitally-led media and entertainment company while working with Ofcom and Government to modernise the regulatory framework within which we operate are our two biggest, strategic challenges and that’s why Magnus and Dan have been appointed to the Management Board.”

“Both have already demonstrated their knowledge and ability within ITV and have regularly attended and contributed to Board meetings. I’m now pleased to be able to welcome them to the Board.”

“I’m very excited to be joining the Management Board as we tackle important market and policy challenges and make the case for a modern regulatory framework fit for TV in the online era,” said Brooke.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Management Board and looking forward to delivering ITV’s ambitious strategic vision and driving our transformation agenda,” added Colton.

There will be no other changes in either’s respective teams.

ITV announced in October 2020 that it is to restructure its broadcast business better to reflect and serve changing viewing habits. ITV is establishing a new Media and Entertainment Division with two new business units – Broadcast and On-Demand. Just as the ITV Studios division currently does, the Media and Entertainment division will have full P&L responsibility for all its activities, costs and revenue. Both Divisions will be supported by leaner central support services.

The Broadcast business will continue to deliver ITV’s USP of mass simultaneous reach. ITV’s main channel provides 95 per cent of commercial audiences over 5 million and will remain the home of award-winning drama, the biggest entertainment shows, sport that grips the nation and ITV’s hugely–popular news and daytime shows.

The On-Demand business unit will be the focus of digital product development and growth for ITV. It will grow ITV’s online offering by providing new content that appeals to audiences who already do most or all of their viewing on demand and will serve it to them in whatever way they want to access it. This unit will include Hub, Hub+ (the ad free version of the Hub) and BritBox – the SVoD service created by the BBC and ITV which brings together the very best in past, present and future British programming.

Earlier in 2020, ITV Studios reorganised its international distribution and commercial business, which strengthened its position as a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes.