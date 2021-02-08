Obamas reveal new slate of Netflix projects

Higher Ground Productions, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, in partnership with Netflix, have announced a new slate of upcoming projects.

The content encompasses a range of fiction, non-fiction and kids & family across both series and feature films. This announcement builds on their existing slate of projects which includes Academy Award winning documentary American Factory, the Emmy Award nominated Becoming, as well as the acclaimed Crip Camp, winner of the 2021 International Documentary Association award for Best Feature.

“We created Higher Ground to tell great stories,” said President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. “This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory. From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.”

“It has been thrilling to watch President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and the Higher Ground team dive into original programming and produce incredible stories,” said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “American Factory, Crip Camp and Becoming have captivated audiences all around the world, and their new slate highlights the variety and depth of programming on the horizon as well as new and exciting storytellers.”

Projects currently in different stages of development, to be released over the next several years (all titles are working titles) include the following:

Films

Exit West is a feature film based on Mohsin Hamid’s critically-acclaimed novel. A love story set against an epic global migration enabled by a supernatural phenomenon, Exit West is the story of two people as they seek a better life together, all the while yearning for a home to which they may never return. The film stars Riz Ahmed who will also executive produce via his Left Handed Films banner, and will be directed by Yann Demange and co-produced with Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca for the Russos’ AGBO.

is a science fiction feature film written by Ola Shokunbi, and produced by Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder for Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T Street. Tenzing is a feature film based on the true story of Tenzing Norgay, the man who first reached the summit of Everest, the highest mountain in the world, along with Sir Edmund Hillary. BAFTA nominee Jennifer Peedom ( Sherpa ), who has spent years on Everest herself, will direct. Tenzing marks her first foray into narrative film. Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner Luke Davies ( Lion ) wrote the spec script based on the book Tenzing: Hero of Everest by Ed Douglas.

Series

Firekeeper’s Daughter is a series based on the debut novel by Angeline Boulley, set to publish in Spring 2021 by Henry Holt & Co. The novel is a YA thriller that follows an 18-year-old Native girl as she reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her Ojibwe reservation.

is a series based on the debut novel by Angeline Boulley, set to publish in Spring 2021 by Henry Holt & Co. The novel is a YA thriller that follows an 18-year-old Native girl as she reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her Ojibwe reservation. Great National Parks is a natural history docuseries that will explore some of the most wondrous national parks and wild spaces on Earth. Highlighting extraordinary species and habitats, the series will illustrate the importance of protecting the world’s remaining wildernesses and making them accessible for all. Higher Ground is producing the series with Wild Space Productions and wildlife filmmaker James Honeyborne of the award-winning series Blue Planet II.

