StarNews’ Black & Sexy mobile video

Black & Sexy TV, an independent, black-owned and operated American entertainment and lifestyle network focused on young black audiences, has become the first US entertainment company to join the StarNews Mobile video network.

Previously only available to US users via Internet streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Android, and IOS apps, Black & Sexy TV will become available to Nigerian smartphone users in Q1 2021.

Black & Sexy TV is a spin-off from the 2008 Sundance Film Festival darling A Good Day to be Black and Sexy directed by Dennis Dortch and licensed by Showtime and Netflix. After three years of offering free programming on its YouTube Channel, the network launched a monthly subscription service Black & Sexy TV Premium on Vimeo, which featured exclusive series, movies, and special footage for $6.99 per month.

StarNews Mobile will work with MTN to deliver Black & Sexy TV’s shows, such as Sexless, to African customers at affordable prices. Subscribers will simply need to click on a link sent in a notification to stream episodes and will be billed weekly for access. MTN will zero-rate the data utilised, enabling customers to stream channels and episodes without eating into their data packages.

Black & Sexy TV’s Sexless follows four female American friends as they take on love, romantic expectations, intimacy and friendships while abstaining from sex. Customers will have access to 45 exclusive episodes of the series. Dennis Dortch, Co-Founder and CEO of Black & Sexy TV says his company is excited to experiment with fun, bite-sized episode formats that are more appropriate for the highly-mobile forward consumption habits of African mobile customers.

StarNews Mobile works with popular local and international stars in South Africa and The Ivory Coast to create exclusive short videos that are appealing to mobile video streamers. It has strong distribution and marketing partnerships with pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Moov, relationships with local African artists, and seamless monetisation offered through micropayment services.

“We have enjoyed servicing a small, yet mighty and highly-engaged subscriber base in several African countries,” said Dortch. “Their biggest ask was always when we would start to distribute our premium content in their local markets, so it’s energising to finally deliver on this demand,”

“Mobile users in Africa have significantly less access to entertainment due to expensive data plans and lacking content tailored to their region,” explained Guy Kamgaing, Founder and CEO of StarNews Mobile. “With the addition of Black & Sexy TV to our network, not only is this the first time we have released US entertainment in South Africa, but it is also the first time we have released serialised content on the continent. We are now offering fans previously unattainable content that they love and want.”