Report reveals diverging commercial media habits

There was a significant drop in the correlation between how the younger and older generations spent their time with commercial media during lockdown 2020, highlighting the need to deploy diverse media plans, according to the findings a new TouchPoints report from the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA).
The report, Making sense. The commercial media landscape (3rd edition), which looks at the evolution of the commercial media landscape of the Great British population over the last 15 years, including life under lockdown in 2020 and beyond, reveals that there was only an 8 per cent similarity between 16-34-year-olds and 55+ in how they spent their commercial media time during lockdown 2020. This was down from a 21 per cent similarity between the generations in pre-lockdown 2020 and a significant fall from 58 per cent in 2015, highlighting the pace of change in just five years and the impact that lockdown has had in accelerating trends, namely the diversification of media habits between the generations.
According to the unique study that uses a single source dataset, TouchPoints, to analyse reach and time spent with commercial media, 79 per cent of 16-34s’ total commercial media time was spent on digital channels during lockdown 2020, up from 76 per cent pre-lockdown 2020. This is far higher than for all adults, with 48 per cent of their total commercial media time spent on digital channels during lockdown 2020. Interestingly though, this is down from pre-lockdown 2020 when 51 per cent of all adults’ total commercial media time was spent on digital, revealing more consumers turned to non-digital channels for their media during lockdown 2020, such as Commercial Live/Recorded TV and Newsbrands (Print).
Additional key report findings:
“The study focuses solely on media in which advertising can be bought to allow the opportunity to look at the expected growth and decline trajectories of commercial media channels in 2020 through pre-lockdown data and also how quickly established patterns and behaviours changed under lockdown,” explains Simon Frazier, Senior Research and Marketing Manager, IPA. “All with the aim of providing clarity of where brands should focus their research, attention and effort to continue to thrive post COVID-19.”
“What is clear is that the lockdown has undoubtedly reinforced the dominance of key media for the different audiences and exacerbated the differences. This greater fragmentation of the landscape means the ability for a single commercial channel to deliver comprehensive reach to all adults has significantly diminished.”
“A ‘one size fits all’ media approach is likely to be less effective than it was previously – with a mix of both digital and non-digital required for ultimate brand-building success,” he concludes.
