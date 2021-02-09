Samsung to sell Chinese LCD factory

South Korean electronics giant Sausng is reportedly selling an LCD factory based in Suzhou, China.

The South Korean government has given its permission for the sale. The permission is needed because LCD production is regulated as a core technology for the country and government approval is needed for any overseas asset transfer.

Samsung is seen as moving away from LCD production and increasingly favours quantum dot and OLED fabrication.

In August last year Samsung’s display division contracted with Chinese manufacturer TCL to sell off its LCD fabrication plants. The factory now being sold has an output of some 160,000 units per month