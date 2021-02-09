Report: Busiest websites of 2020

February 9, 2021
A report by Fasthosts reveals the busiest websites in 2020; from search engines to social media platforms, news sites to entertainment and everything in between.

Unsurprisingly, Google is crowned the world’s busiest website in 2020. In just one hour, Google receives 127,983,631 visits; that’s the equivalent of the population of London 14.2 times over.

Social media platforms YouTube, Facebook and Twitter also make the top five, whilst Chinese search engine Baidu.com comes in at number four. In one week alone Baidu receives 1,506,361,111 visits, just over the population of China.

Pornography websites Xvideos, Pornhub and xnxx all receive more traffic than both Amazon and Netflix.

The 2020’s top 20 busiest websites are:

Rank

Sector

Company name

Average monthly visitors

1

Search engines

Google

86,005,000,000

2

Social media

Youtube

32,692,269,844

3

Social media

Facebook

25,161,666,667

4

Search engines

Baidu.com

6,025,444,444

5

Social media

Twitter

5,857,444,444

6

Social media

Instagram

5,337,777,778

7

News and media

Yahoo!

3,680,333,333

8

Pornography

Xvideos.com

3,367,444,444

9

Search engines

yandex.ru

3,243,333,333

10

Pornography

Pornhub

3,172,666,667

11

Pornography

xnxx.com

2,783,000,000

12

Ecommerce

Amazon.com

2,583,333,333

13

Social media

Whatsapp

2,490,777,778

14

Video / streaming

Netflix

2,473,666,667

15

Technology – email

live.com

2,362,777,778

16

News and media

yahoo.co.jp

2,300,000,000

17

Technology – social networking

vk.com

1,777,444,444

18

Search engines

Naver.com

1,615,555,556

19

Social news / entertainment

reddit.com

1,550,888,889

20

Technology

bit.ly

1,440,111,111

When it comes to ecommerce, Amazon dominates with three of its websites making the top ten in its category. Meanwhile, online payments website PayPal tops the finance top ten, whilst American department store Macys comes in at number one for Fashion, closely followed by H&M and Nike.

For food, recipe sharing platforms Cookpad and Allrecipes and restaurant review site Tablelog take the top three spots, whilst British supermarkets Tesco, ASDA and Sainsburys all make the foodie top ten.

Travel websites Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Airbnb, Uber and Expedia make the travel top five. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns many countries faced – and still face as we enter 2021 – these travel websites lost a significant number of traffic over the course of 2020, whilst other sectors like search engines, social media, ecommerce and pornography have all enjoyed a surge in traffic.


