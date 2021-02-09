Report: Busiest websites of 2020

A report by Fasthosts reveals the busiest websites in 2020; from search engines to social media platforms, news sites to entertainment and everything in between.

Unsurprisingly, Google is crowned the world’s busiest website in 2020. In just one hour, Google receives 127,983,631 visits; that’s the equivalent of the population of London 14.2 times over.

Social media platforms YouTube, Facebook and Twitter also make the top five, whilst Chinese search engine Baidu.com comes in at number four. In one week alone Baidu receives 1,506,361,111 visits, just over the population of China.

Pornography websites Xvideos, Pornhub and xnxx all receive more traffic than both Amazon and Netflix.

The 2020’s top 20 busiest websites are:

Rank Sector Company name Average monthly visitors 1 Search engines Google 86,005,000,000 2 Social media Youtube 32,692,269,844 3 Social media Facebook 25,161,666,667 4 Search engines Baidu.com 6,025,444,444 5 Social media Twitter 5,857,444,444 6 Social media Instagram 5,337,777,778 7 News and media Yahoo! 3,680,333,333 8 Pornography Xvideos.com 3,367,444,444 9 Search engines yandex.ru 3,243,333,333 10 Pornography Pornhub 3,172,666,667 11 Pornography xnxx.com 2,783,000,000 12 Ecommerce Amazon.com 2,583,333,333 13 Social media Whatsapp 2,490,777,778 14 Video / streaming Netflix 2,473,666,667 15 Technology – email live.com 2,362,777,778 16 News and media yahoo.co.jp 2,300,000,000 17 Technology – social networking vk.com 1,777,444,444 18 Search engines Naver.com 1,615,555,556 19 Social news / entertainment reddit.com 1,550,888,889 20 Technology bit.ly 1,440,111,111

When it comes to ecommerce, Amazon dominates with three of its websites making the top ten in its category. Meanwhile, online payments website PayPal tops the finance top ten, whilst American department store Macys comes in at number one for Fashion, closely followed by H&M and Nike.

For food, recipe sharing platforms Cookpad and Allrecipes and restaurant review site Tablelog take the top three spots, whilst British supermarkets Tesco, ASDA and Sainsburys all make the foodie top ten.

Travel websites Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Airbnb, Uber and Expedia make the travel top five. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns many countries faced – and still face as we enter 2021 – these travel websites lost a significant number of traffic over the course of 2020, whilst other sectors like search engines, social media, ecommerce and pornography have all enjoyed a surge in traffic.