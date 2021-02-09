ViacomCBS UK channels maintain “strong growth”

AMC Networks International – UK has reported that its portfolio of ViacomCBS UK channels has continued its strong growth in 2020. The portfolio, which consists of CBS Reality, CBS Justice, CBS Drama and Horror Channel, delivered its highest ever share of adult commercial impacts with a 3.19 per cent SOCI (share of commercial impacts), up 17 per cent on 2019.

Flagship channel CBS Reality maintained its position as the #1 factual entertainment channel in the UK amongst women 16+. The channel delivered 1.42 per cent of the UK’s adult commercial TV audience in 2020, and attracted 5.6 million adults every month. CBS Justice and CBS Drama also achieved their highest ever share to date while reaching 3.5 and 3.3 million adults every month, respectively.

CBS Reality’s true crime documentary programming boosted the channel’s prime time market share by 16 per cent to 0.88 per cent in 2020, driven by the channel’s investment in original content, in addition to its acquired programming consisting of audience favourites led by Judge Judy. CBS Reality original series New Scotland Yard Files became the highest rating premiere series in the channel’s history. The series launched on March 12th and averaged 275,000 adults (1.8 per cent share) across its ten premiere episodes. Another true crime original, Evidence of Evil entered its third season and delivered record results, 193,400 adults across its eight episode premiere run.

2020 also saw a further expansion of the portfolio’s AVoD footprint, with a curated selection of CBS Reality and Horror Channel content now available on My5, in addition to YouView, Freeview Play and Freesat.

Kevin Dickie, EVP/MD of AMC Networks International – UK, commented: “The UK broadcast industry has faced numerous challenges this past year. I’m thankful for the dedication of my colleagues and the resilience of our many partners during these times. It is them, and our incredibly loyal audiences, that not only helped us get through last year, but achieve some strong results. The ViacomCBS UK channel portfolio has continued on its year-on-year growth trajectory, delivering a share of 3.19 per cent of the total UK commercial network. We look forward to offering more acclaimed original and popular acquired programming to serve our audiences and partners over the coming months.”