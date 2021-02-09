Viu hits 5.3m paid subs

Viu, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service, has reported 45 million MAU (monthly active users) and 5.3 million paid subscribers.

Viu’s service is run in premium subscription and ad-supported freemium models, and is available in 16 markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East including Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and South Africa

Viu is No.1 in terms of number of users and ranked second in both paid subscribers and streaming minutes amongst major video streaming platforms in Southeast Asia, according to the latest Media Partners Asia (MPA) AMPD report.

Paid subscribers grew 47 per cent year-on-year in 2020. Viu has seen high growth in monetisation with overall revenue up 30 per cent with subscription revenue as the key driver which increased by 62 per cent year-on-year.

Viu says its engagement and overall growth is supported by its strong content line-up with premium titles from Asia and award-winning original productions such as Pretty Little Liars, My Bubble Tea and The Bridge Season 2.

Viu is seen as the hub of Asian content, in particular for Korean content including recent sought-after and first on Viu titles such as Mr. Queen and True Beauty, which are the top two ranking titles on Viu in Southeast Asia currently. Other notable titles that performed exceptionally well include The Penthouse, Alice, Tale of the Nine Tailed and Lie After Lie.

Janice Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Viu and Managing Director of PCCW Media Group, said, “Our learnings from the engagement and interactions with our Viu-ers across our 16 markets have been tremendous and have helped us continually improve our service. We are grateful for our Viu-ers’ support and are excited to bring even more of the best content to them in 2021.”