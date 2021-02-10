Canela Media launching Latino news channel

Canela Media, a Latina-owned digital media company, has announced Canela News, a free live-streaming newscast for US Latino cord cutters. The Spanish-language daily newscast will cover topics most relevant to US Latinos, including breaking news, sports, immigration, and more.

On March 8th, Canela News will begin broadcasting daily live 30-minute segments Monday-Friday at 6pm ET and repeats at 9pm ET on the AVoD streaming service Canela.TV, which will also be distributed on free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. There will also be a daily segment focused completely on sports. On Fridays, it will air a special 5-minute segment called Buenas Noticias bringing inspirational good news to lift the Latino spirit.

Isabel Rafferty, CEO & founder of Canela Media, commented: “Viewing habits of US Latinos are rapidly changing as more of this audience shifts to digital platforms and abandons traditional TV. Prior to Canela News, US Latino cord cutters weren’t able to get access to the serious Spanish-language, US-centric news that they wanted. There was a void in the market which presented an opportunity for Canela News to fulfill that demand.”

Rafferty added: “Brands aiming to reach US Latino audiences in the US are looking at OTT and CTV consumption to address the changing habits of this audience. With Canela News, brands are getting a first-to-market opportunity to own the sports news segment, one of the most important passion points for Latinos as well as an association with uplifting content through our ‘Good News’ segment.”

“Every single initiative we undertake is all about providing brands with the best of both worlds—the ability to reach multicultural consumers at scale with general market technology and know how. Our unique in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with multicultural audiences is what sets us apart. We will continue to forge meaningful connections with our audience through our growing variety of high-quality content options,” she concluded.

