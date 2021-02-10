Research: 55% US pay-TV homes swayed by sport to keep service

Research from Parks Associates finds 55 per cent of pay-TV households in the US report availability of live sports is important in their decision to keep their pay-TV service.

“The churn rate for pay-TV services continues to trend significantly lower than the rate for OTT services,” said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates.

“This is fortunate given the lack of live sports in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past year, churn rates for OTT and vMVPD services both declined as consumers turn more and more to online video sources for their entertainment,” Nason adds.