Survey: 69% of US watched Super Bowl on Smart TV

A survey from ENGINE Insights has found that 69 per cent of Americans watched Super Bowl LV on a Smart TV on February 7th. Some 40 per cent of them watching via a Samsung TV, 21 per cent on LG devices, 11 per cent on Vizio and only 8 per cent on Sony.

Over half (53 per cent) watched on their local CBS affiliate via their cable/satellite subscription, whilst 32 per cent watched via an over-the-air TV antenna connection and 14 per cent streamed via CBS All Access or CBS Sports.

Qualitative Finding includes:

– Most watched the Super Bowl on the biggest screen they have available, their TV.

– The majority of viewers used a cable subscription, including from DirectTV, Comcast Xfinity or Spectrum, to watch the live event. Some tuned into CBS using a regular antenna, while others turned to CBS All Access or Sling to stream via Roku.

– Those who used CBS All Access complained that the stream was a minute behind the live broadcast and was slow to buffer.