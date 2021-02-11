Extreme E confirms Digicel as Caribbean broadcaster

Extreme E, the electric off-road racing series, has partnered with Digicel to broadcast live racing action, plus highlight shows and docu-series, across the Caribbean. The first race takes place in April in Saudi Arabia and will be shown on Digicel’s channels Catch 1 and 2, and on Sportsmax 1 and 2.

Content will be aired in three languages, English, French and Spanish, and will be available in 24 countries throughout the region. Extreme E is a new racing series, featuring electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world. The series is geared towards highlighting the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the most remote parts of the world, showcasing the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.

The five-race global voyage will take place in some of the world’s most remote areas which have already been damaged or adversely affected by climate and environmental issues. The Caribbean, a region of predominantly island states, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The rising sea levels lead to coastal flooding, and the region continues to suffer from stronger hurricanes, longer dry seasons and shorter wet seasons, resulting in negative impacts to the population and environment.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E aims to raise awareness of the climate crisis, and it is fantastic that we will air our sport for purpose across the Caribbean, which unfortunately has its own environmental challenges. By shining a spotlight on the environmental crisis through exciting wheel-to-wheel racing, we hope to not only raise awareness, but also highlight changes that can be made to live a less carbon-intensive lifestyle and protect our planet. Extreme E is set to be an incredibly entertaining format, and I’m really excited by our broadcast product that will tell the stories of the race, the environment and the people involved.”

Gyorgy Zsembery, Digicel Home and Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited to work with Extreme E as the broadcast partners for the Caribbean on this upcoming series. This innovative concept not only gives our audience access to top quality motorsport by some of the best in the industry, but also highlights the issue of climate change, a real concern for the Caribbean, and presents a model for how things can be done in the future.”

Extreme E comprises ten teams featuring some of the biggest names in motorsport including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button; along with American motorsport legends like Chip Ganassi and Michael Andretti. Each of the teams will field both a male and female driver – a world-first in motorsport – and they will drive an electric SUV – ODYSSEY 21 – in five locations that have all been detrimentally impacted by the climate crisis.