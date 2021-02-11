Hoppr appoints Laplanche

Hoppr has appointed Georges Laplanche,to spearhead its push into Europe’s TV advertising market.

Hoppr’s CEO Cyril Daoud says the addition of Laplanche, a former Senior Vice President for Technicolor as Head of Network Service Provider and Pay TV Partnerships, sends a strong signal to the international advertising sector that Hoppr is ready to expand.

“Hoppr’s key addressable advertising markets in Europe, the United States and Asia require significant experience and strong local contacts to optimize sales as digital TV continues to go mainstream. Georges’ global CV, technical expertise and connections place him at the forefront of creating the valuable partnerships that will accelerate the uptake of Hoppr’s addressable advertising solutions, particularly in Europe’s Pay TV sector,” said Daoud.

Hoppr’s services came into global demand in 2020 as Covid-19 lockdowns triggered a surge in digital entertainment, with up to 80 per cent of US households having at least one connected screen, while in Europe the five biggest markets – France, UK, Spain, Italy and Germany – market penetration is around 50 per cent and growing. Hoppr says this is creating an enormous opportunity for pay-TV networks to connect with new audiences and capitalise on the targeted, relevant messaging that its addressable advertising solution brings.

“Hoppr is in the right place at the right time, offering a flexible and audience-focussed addressable advertising solution that’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with rich media experiences and interactivity. Georges has a strong track record of generating sales and creating new media opportunities with giants like Technicolor and Alcatel. He will prove invaluable as Hoppr seeks to expand its horizons globally,” said Hoppr’s Co-Chairman Vince Pizzica.