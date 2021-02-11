LaLigaTV on Amazon Prime Video Channels in UK

Amazon Prime members in the UK can follow all the remaining drama of the La Liga football season via LaLigaTV, the premium 24/7 channel which is now available as an add-on via Prime Video Channels.

In a distribution agreement that lasts until the end of the next season (2021/22), Prime Video Channels will show live football from an overseas competition in the UK for the first time. For an add-on subscription of £6.99 per month, Prime members signed up to LaLigaTV will have access to all of La Liga, all in one place, including all available live matches, more than 25 hours of weekly live studio programming and exclusive new interviews. All content will be made available live and on-demand for subscribers to the channel.

La Liga President, Javier Tebas, commented: “We are excited to be growing our UK presence with Amazon Prime Video, which has quickly become an important name in the world of sport. The UK has a deep love of football and a huge demand for premium live content, which is reflected by the range of broadcast options we are making available to fans.”

“We’re delighted to offer UK Prime members access to live matches from the top Spanish football league, including some of the world’s best teams, players and rivalries with the addition of LaLigaTV on Prime Video Channels,” added Julian Monaghan, Director of Amazon Prime Video Channels EU. “LaLigaTV is a great addition to our growing stable of live sport and sports docuseries available on Prime Video and Prime Video Channels, giving customers even more selection to find the sports they’re passionate about.”

