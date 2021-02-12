ITV appoints Data & AI leadership

ITV has announces a raft of new appointments across its data division, as Group Chief Data & AI Officer Sanjeevan Bala is named one of dataIQ’s 100 most influential people in data.

Lara Izlan has been promoted to Director of Data Strategy and will be responsible for developing and delivering data and AI value use cases across the business.

Clemence Burnichon becomes Director of Data Innovation and will be responsible for delivering an offensive data strategy and fostering relationships with universities to deliver applied academic research to business opportunities. Burnichon joins ITV from Depop and has previously held roles at Sainsburys and Net-A-Porter.

Mike Leverington joins in March as Director of Data Experimentation and will be responsible for using data to run digital experiments and testing at scale to deliver continuous improvement. Leverington joins ITV from The Body Shop and has previously held roles at Aimia, Guardian and Royal Mail.

Kat Holmes will assume the role of Director of Data Governance and will be responsible for developing effective governance to maximise the value of data throughout the organisation. Holmes joins us from Travelex and has held previous transformation roles at Soho House and Avis Budget Group.

All roles will report into Sanjeevan Bala, who is this month named one of the most influential people in data by dataIQ, the first and only fully-curated power list of the most influential data and analytics practitioners. Bala joined in May 2020 as the business set about evolving and consolidating its data assets in line with its More than TV strategy.

This data led focus is now central to ITV’s evolution across broadcasting and global production and the expansion of its direct to consumer business.

Bala said “I am delighted to have secured such diverse, talented leaders to help drive ITV’s more than TV strategy.”