Analyst: Challenges ahead for sports rights owners

Already hard hit by Covid-19, cord-cutting and underlying pressures on TV advertising, sports’ tough time isn’t over yet, according to analysis by Ampere Analysis:

Structural changes driven by the rise of online video have driven a lack of competition in recent rights tenders from traditional bidders, which has in turn led to a number of sports leagues rights deals falling in value.

Streaming giants remain interested in the sports market, but do not yet represent a substitute for income from the national broadcasters and pay TV operators who currently control the bulk of high-end rights.

Short-term financial uncertainties caused by the pandemic have become a further catalyst for declines in sports rights fees.

Consumer incomes are challenged by job losses and furlough arrangements, which has reduced willingness to spend on accessing sports – at least in the short-term.

As a consequence, Ampere believes that rights values will suffer downward pressure across the key European markets for the next cycle of tenders. But there are silver linings. Unlike much Hollywood content, sport remains one of the few rights not subject to pullback by rights owners and pay-TV operators cannot afford to lose key events to OTT challengers on top of the TV and film rights they have already ceded. “While innovation and compensation best described the evolving sports market in 2020, the long-term impact of the pandemic will be characterised by two themes; market declines and changing viewer behaviours” says Ben McMurray, Analyst at Ampere Analysis. Market declines



Some sports rights have already seen a fall in value since the pandemic. A mixture of Covid-linked wariness around large-scale spending, and underlying weakness in the broadcast business caused by the ongoing pressure from global OTT giants has resulted in a drop in the number of organisations willing to bet big on major sports rights.

The next round of the UEFA Champions League rights in Spain and Italy were both bought for a lower price than the current deal.

A lack of competition in the most recent rights tender in Germany led to a fall in value of the nation’s top league, the Bundesliga.

In France, Mediapro’s deal for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 collapsed reducing the LFP’s expected broadcast rights totals from in excess of €1 billion to €670 million for the 2020-2021 season.

Following a collapse in the previous deal with PPTV due to investment issues exacerbated by the pandemic, the English Premier League has agreed a new one-year rights deal in China with Tencent worth just 16 per cent of the PPTV agreement.

While there is light at the end of the tunnel around Covid-19, the industry is still adapting to the effect of the new OTT players on the block, and while uncertainty around the future of the market remains, rights inflation will stall. Changing viewer behaviours



Covid-19 has also influenced consumer demand for premium sport. While sports fandom and interest in watching sport has remained consistent in most markets, willingness to pay for it on TV has seen a decline. Ampere’s consumer research shows that the percentage of Internet users willing to pay to watch sport on TV fell from 42 per cent in Q3 2019 to 34 per cent a year later. The drop is evident across all markets and afflicts even the major competitions. Unless the situation reverses soon, Ampere expects this will begin to impact broadcaster revenue as fewer fans sign up to sports packages and as existing subscribers scale back on their TV subscriptions.

