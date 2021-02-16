2021 launch for BritBox South Africa

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed that their SVoD joint venture BritBox is to launch in South Africa in the second half of 2021.

The service will expand into its fifth worldwide territory, following successful launches in the US & Canada, the UK and, most recently, Australia.

In 2020, BritBox announced a global roll out plan which would see the platform active in up to 25 new countries, bringing audiences what it describes an “unrivalled” collection of great British TV shows and the very best in British box sets, drama premieres and live events, as well as original commissions.

Both BBC and ITV have a strong existing relationship with South African TV audiences, with a high demand for British content already witnessed through linear channels ITV Choice and BBC First; the launch of BritBox in South Africa will enable consumers to retain access to their favourite British dramas following the recent closure of both TV channels.

BritBox first launched in North America in March 2017, and announced it had surpassed 1.5 million subscribers in October 2020. In the UK, BritBox launched in November 2019, followed by Australia in November 2020.

Operating as a 50/50 venture between BBC Studios and ITV, the South Africa service will utilise the teams and the technology behind the successful launches of BritBox in its existing territories.

“The launch of BritBox in South Africa is yet another step in the platform’s trajectory towards international expansion,” commented Martin Goswami, Group Strategic Partnership and Distribution Director at ITV. “We’re delighted to bring the service to a brand new territory and continue towards establishing BritBox as a premium VoD brand across the world.”

“We know that South African audiences have a real connection to British television and we can’t wait to bring them even more great shows, on demand, that we know they will love,” added Paul Dempsey, President, Global Distribution, BBC Studios.