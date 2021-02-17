IBC planning September live event

Managers of broadcast technology trade show IBC are “hopeful’ that the event will take place as a ‘live’ event on its scheduled dates of September 10th-16th at Amsterdam’s RAI.

“We’re hopeful of returning to a live show,” Mike Crimp, IBC CEO told trade press in a briefing event, admitting that the organisation was “optimistic, but with a sense of reality” of what would happen.

Should circumstances mean that a September live event was not feasible, the IBC revealed a fall-back contingency slot of December 3rd-6th. As with the cancellation of the 2020 show, organisers would aim to make any similar decision in the late-May to early-June timeframe. “We feel there’s a very good chance for September,” said Crimp.

In the meantime, the IBC management team will monitor governments’ travel requirements and health advice to inform ongoing planning. “We’re conscious of the lead times needed for exhibitors,” confirmed Crimp.