Australia: Facebook news ban

Facebook users in Australia can no longer share or view news content on the service. The move from Facebook is in response to a proposed law which would make tech giants pay for news content on their platforms.
People outside the country are also unable to read or access any Australian news publications via Facebook.
Google and Facebook have fought the law because they say it doesn’t reflect how the internet works, and unfairly “penalises” their services.
However, in contrast to Facebook, Google has signed payment deals with three major Australian media outlets in the last few days.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said his government will not be intimidated by Facebook. He described the move as “arrogant and disappointing”.
