Corsearch anti-piracy boost with Entura deal

Brand data, analytics, and services provider Corsearch has extended its global anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting solutions with the acquisition of London-based content protection specialist Entura.

Following the acquisition of Marketly in 2020, Corsearch says this new deal cements its position as the market leader for end-to-end online content protection, and further enhances its support for content owners at a time when digital content is growing at an unprecedented pace and online piracy is reported to be experiencing a dramatic increase.

Corsearch notes that as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns and economic uncertainty, a substantial increase in digital piracy from streams, cyberlockers, and P2P networks has been reported, and suggests that at a time when media content owners and distributors are turning to digital platforms to capitalise on an unprecedented increase in online traffic, protection against piracy is vital, claiming that with this new acquisition, it will deliver the most comprehensive anti-piracy solution available.

“This timely acquisition is important for content companies as it means Corsearch will provide a full-service approach to reducing piracy on both the consumer and distributor sides,” says Tobias Hartmann, Corsearch CEO. “The anti-piracy market is currently highly fragmented, but by combining our existing solutions and data with Corsearch’s global scale, we will create an even greater impact.”

“We are excited to join Corsearch and accelerate its incredible growth,” adds Michael James, CEO of Entura. “Not only will we be able to offer our customers even more in terms of content protection, but with the expertise and scale Corsearch has, we will benefit from its innovations in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection too.”