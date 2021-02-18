discover.film content deal with Hoho Rights

discover.film, the global streaming platform for short form content is set to launch a dedicated, kids only channel in the spring. Following the launch of discover.film in October 2018.

discover.film KiDS will offer thousands of hours of curated bite-sized entertainment selected especially for younger viewers looking for something new. Content is focused on inclusiveness, diversity and soft learning great for teaching important values in a safe, fun and above all entertaining way.

Kicking off its new content slate discover.film has announced a new acquisition partnership with UK based kid’s entertainment company Hoho Rights. The deal will see Hoho Rights provide hundreds of pieces of quality entertainment aimed at children from preschool to preteens.

New content includes mad antics from classic series Everyone Loves a Moose; all-important life advice from a friendly duck to helping younger viewers deal with everyday situations in Hana’s Helpline and a fun introduction to language aimed at pre-schoolers in an engaging mixed media series that takes young viewers on an enchanted journey through a magical world in search of new words.

Head of Content and Acquisition for discover.film Jaine Green commented: “It’s an absolute joy to work with a company like Hoho Rights where all the content is so perfectly tailored for younger viewers but which adults will love too. We are sure our younger viewers will fall in love with all of these wonderful new characters and we look forward to adding many more over the coming months. As a mother I know that there is nothing more satisfying than allowing a child to explore and discover their own interests with the peace of mind they are in a safe environment. All our content is watched and vetted by real parents as well industry experts to make sure it’s perfect for young viewers.’’

Helen Howells, Joint Managing Director, HoHo Entertainment added: “We are delighted to be teaming up again with discover.film as they launch their new KiDS offering providing fantastic, curated content in a safe space for kids.”