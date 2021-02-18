All EPL games airing live in the UK

The Premier League has confirmed all fixtures for the 2020/21 season will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK. This arrangement will be extended until Government guidance permits supporters to return to stadiums.

All matches will be shown via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC, who continue to work with the League to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

Details of broadcast selections for March and the rearrangement of previously postponed matches will be announced in due course.

The Premier League and its clubs remain committed to an accessible solution for fans. The UK live broadcast arrangements will be reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums