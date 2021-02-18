FCC: C-band auction over

Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC’s acting chair, says the 5G auction for new spectrum in the US has ended.

“Stay tuned for the final results of this auction,” she tweeted. “We’ll make [the results] known through a Public Notice in a few days. Another big step forward for 5G.”

She continued: “Congrats to the FCC’s outstanding – outstanding! – auctions team. With today’s conclusion of the C-band auction, history has been made and this success would not have been possible without these great professionals.”

As the auction ended, she tweeted: “The C-band auction just closed. With the end of the assignment phase, we can now look forward to seeing this mid-band spectrum begin supporting consumers and businesses with 5G.”