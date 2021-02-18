hayu launches in 11 additional European countries

hayu, the all-reality, SVoD service from NBCUniversal International, has launched in 11 additional European countries. The multi-territory roll-out comes just as the streaming service prepares to mark its fifth anniversary, having first launched in the UK, Ireland and Australia in March 2016.

Launching direct-to-consumer (DTC) on a full array of devices – mobile, tablet, TV and web* – hayu will be available, for the first time, in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, as well as now also being offered DTC in Germany and Austria.

Targeting the broad base of viewers who are fans of the reality genre, hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of reality TV content including all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from the very beginning to the upcoming final season, as well as its spin-offs – along with numerous other franchises, including the popular The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises.



“Another major hayu milestone is a reality. As hayu prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary, we are thrilled to launch the subscription streaming service in 11 additional European countries, extending the service to 27 territories worldwide,” commented Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu. “As the premiere destination for must-watch, world-renowned reality TV content this multi-territory expansion continues to deliver on our goal of bringing the best reality TV to even more super fans of the genre.”

Fans of reality TV content across Europe can now subscribe for €4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial.

