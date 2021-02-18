rlaxx wins new connected TV deals

European AVoD service rlaxx TV is now available on Apple TV as well as smart TVs by Panasonic and Grundig in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The service launched on Amazon Fire TV devices and Android TV in early January 2021. The new availability on Apple TV, Panasonic and Grundig smart TVs adds around 8.5 million to the existing installed base.

“With the availability of rlaxx TV on Apple TV as well as Panasonic and Grundig smart TVs, we are again significantly expanding our reach,” states Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV. “This move also underlines the fact that we are consistently and successfully driving forward our international expansion strategy. We want to maintain the momentum, obtained through the Amazon Fire TV and Android TV launch, and quickly become available on all OTT devices in as many countries as possible worldwide. Brazil and Spain are next in line in terms of market expansion and for our technical availability we are including further launches on relevant platforms in the first quarter of 2021. The ultimate goal for 2021 remains global availability by the end of the year.”

To access the rlaxx TV app, Apple TV users (from year of manufacture 2015) simply need to download the rlaxx TV app from the Apple App Store to their respective device. Owners of Panasonic (from year of manufacture 2017) and Grundig (from year of manufacture 2014) TVs will find rlaxx TV as an app in the smart TV section and only need to position it prominently on the front panels for an optimally relaxed viewing experience. As the content is all ad-financed, as is usual with rlaxx TV, the service is free of charge for the viewer.

“We are continuously developing rlaxx TV’s content catalogue to comprehensively serve the diverse wishes and interests of our viewers,” advises Lutzi. “Here, too, we are pursuing ambitious goals: Almost every target group should be able to find itself on rlaxx TV and enjoy a TV program that directly addresses their respective interests and passions. Our concept, which we call premium niche, is therefore open to a wide variety of content partners – from major studio productions to influencer channels.”

rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content. These partners deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories – from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The partners include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America as well as Europe with premium content such as Young Hollywood, Azoome Kids TV, Masters of Food by Endemol Shine, Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Comedy Dynamics or World Poker Tour.

rlaxx TV is already available on smart TVs and devices by the following brands: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel, representing some 50 per cent of all smart TVs in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the United Kingdom.

By mid-2021, rlaxx TV will be available on all OTT devices such as smart TVs (LGE, Philips, Samsung, Sony), media streamers (Google Chromecast, Roku), smartphones (Android, iOS), game consoles (X-Box, PlayStation) and all standard Internet browsers. Additionally, expansions into other international markets are planned.