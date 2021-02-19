BBC Select launches in US, Canada

The BBC has launched BBC Select, a new streaming service, in North America.

The service joins BBC’s international channels portfolio in the US that already includes BBC Brit, BBC Earth and BBC First, as well as the BritBox joint venture with ITV.

BBC Select is available immediately via Amazon Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app priced at $4.99 a month in the US, and C$6.99 in Canada.

“We live in incredibly complicated times, and I felt there wasn’t a service to pick apart the complexity and get under the skin of the age we live in,” Jon Farrar, global VoD director at BBC Studios, told Variety.

Titles available at launch include The Fall of an Icon, The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty and Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip (pictured).