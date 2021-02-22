Reps pressure cable over Fox News

California Democrat Representatives Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney have written to cable, satellite and streaming companies calling on them to better combat disinformation – and they name Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network as culprits.

Both signatories are both on the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee.

The letter doesn’t call for the networks to be dropped but does say “some purported news outlets have long been misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harms.”

The Representatives do ask for a justification if the channels are to continue among the provider output.

The letters went to AT&T, Verizon, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Dish, Charter, Cox, Altice USA, Alphabet and Hulu.