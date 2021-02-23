Australia: Facebook reverses news ban

Facebook has announced it will restore news content to its users in Australia.
Last week, the social media platform blocked news to Australians on its platform amid a dispute over a proposed law which would force it and Google to pay news publishers for content.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg had told him the ban would end “in the coming days”, after the pair had talks.
Frydenberg said amendments would be made to the law. “Facebook has re-friended Australia,” he told reporters.
The Australian government has been debating the law – seen as a possible test case for regulation globally – in the Senate, after it was passed in the lower house.
Related posts:
Copyright Advanced Television Ltd © 2001–2021
Maintained by Elrond Limited
You must be logged in to post a comment Login