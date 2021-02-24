Comscore granted ad effectiveness patent

Cross-platform media evaluation specialist Comscore has been granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on its ‘System and Method for Analyzing the Effectiveness of Content Advertisements’.

This covers Comscore’s process of determining the effectiveness of Connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and other video advertisements by correlating exposure to presented advertisements with the subsequent viewing of the content that was promoted in the advertisements. By allowing for a more accurate picture of the effectiveness of video advertisements, this process enables marketers to more efficiently manage their advertising spend and drive revenue and business growth.

“Comscore is committed to developing tools and solutions that empower marketers to more accurately reach audiences and drive business growth,” said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. “This latest patent builds on Comscore’s superior capabilities to measure the effectiveness of advertisements and we are thrilled to add it to our growing suite of product innovation.”

Comscore says its commitment to innovation is underscored by the numerous US patents it has been granted over the last five years, including a recent patent for household viewership aggregation.