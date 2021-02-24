Redbox selects SpotX for video monetisation

Video advertising platform SpotX has formed a new strategic partnership with multi-channel streaming platform Redbox to serve as a strategic supply-side platform (SSP) to power the video monetisation of Redbox’s free live TV and AVoD content.

“As a company that’s focused on creating the very best ad-supported streaming destination to entertain millions of Redbox customers, we partnered with SpotX to support the launch of Redbox’s Live Free TV and Free on Demand because they have valuable insights and expertise in driving programmatic demand and can help us efficiently maximise our platform’s capabilities,” said Terrence Coles, Sr. Director, Redbox Media Network.

The partnership with SpotX opens up new opportunities for media buyers to place their ad campaigns around Redbox’s Free Live TV and AVoD premium inventory. The SpotX platform will power Redbox’s data-driven sales strategy for programmatic campaigns while SpotX’s global Demand Facilitation Team will work to connect media buyers with premium inventory that runs across the SpotX platform, offering brand-safe supply in both open and private marketplaces as well as access to exclusive video inventory.

Redbox is one of the first customers to utilise Total Connect+, a new capability SpotX has brought to market powered by joint efforts between SpringServe and SpotX. Total Connect+ unifies direct and programmatic demand into a holistic ad decisioning process, helping media owners take more control over their video advertising businesses.

“As one of America’s leading destinations for new release movies and entertainment, we’re excited to partner with Redbox as they build out an ad-supported streaming platform,” said Ryan Kenney, Vice President of Platform at SpotX. “Advertisers are always looking for ways to reach engaged audiences in premium, brand-safe environments. Redbox’s Live Free TV and Free on Demand Services deliver just that.”

Redbox Free Live TV can be enjoyed via Redbox.com, Roku, XBox One, iOS and Android devices, as well as Android TV, VIZIO Smart TVs, LG TVs and Chromecast.