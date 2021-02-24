Report: 15% of podcasts capture majority of industry revenue

Podcasting, a growing sector of the media ecosystem, is increasingly drawing interest from global consumers, advertisers, publishers, and media companies. Global podcasting ad revenues increased more than 65 per cent annually from 2016-2019, and by 2023 the podcast industry will boast nearly two billion regular listeners, according to forecasts from Altman Solon.

The podcasting wave continues to grow as consumers spend more time listening to podcasts. More recently, the competition has intensified, with media and tech companies looking to capture consumer time/attention and spending via podcasts. Recent examples include Spotify (multiple) and Amazon (Wondery) seeking access to new content creation and audio capabilities and new technology to support and monetize their podcasting endeavors.

Key trends in podcasting demand and supply from Altman Solon’s report, Podcasting Industry Perspectives, include:

Market Assessment

The supply of podcasts continues to grow steadily as podcasts are easy to make with low investment cost and low risks. In addition to attracting media companies and podcast service/software providers, the low entry cost has attracted publishers and studios seeking new sources of IP while established players like Spotify seek new content to attract and retain subscribers.

In addition to attracting media companies and podcast service/software providers, the low entry cost has attracted publishers and studios seeking new sources of IP while established players like Spotify seek new content to attract and retain subscribers. The podcast market has become highly competitive as tech and media players – like Google and Podimo – are entering the space. Global streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple and Deezer compete for listeners, but also established publishers and broadcasters like the New York Times, BBC, and ProSiebenSat1 are getting involved in podcasts.

Customer Behaviour

Younger audiences ( under 25 years) have a higher tendency to listen to comedy while the older audiences (55+) tend to prefer news.

Podcast listeners have different demographics than the traditional TV or music audience. Podcast listeners tend to be younger, well educated, and mainly listen via headphones/mobile phones. These demographics & habits are enticing to publishers and broadcasters who are finding it harder to reach younger consumers.

Podcast listeners tend to be younger, well educated, and mainly listen via headphones/mobile phones. These demographics & habits are enticing to publishers and broadcasters who are finding it harder to reach younger consumers. Positive impact of Covid-19 on podcast listening. More than 40 per cent of survey respondents in the US, Germany, and the UK indicated that they spend more time listening to podcasts since Covid-19 started. Although some podcast listening decreased as it is a commuting habit, people started listening in the house while doing other tasks.

Podcast Monetisation