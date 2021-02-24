Report: Half of owners wait for dog before watching TV

Nine out of 10 UK dog owners are watching more TV and streaming more content since the pandemic began. That’s not entirely surprising, but The Dog People at Rover have released a report that reveals where dogs fit into that down time – and it shows that nearly half (47 per cent) of dog owners admit to waiting for their dog to get into the room before watching a show.

Additionally, 76 per cent of Brits said they watch TV with their dogs very often or always. Dogs also ranked #1 when asked who people prefer to kick back and watch TV or movies with, 36 per cent of pet parents saying their dog tops the list, over their partner, friends or children.

Additional findings: