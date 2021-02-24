Report: Half of owners wait for dog before watching TV
Nine out of 10 UK dog owners are watching more TV and streaming more content since the pandemic began. That’s not entirely surprising, but The Dog People at Rover have released a report that reveals where dogs fit into that down time – and it shows that nearly half (47 per cent) of dog owners admit to waiting for their dog to get into the room before watching a show.
Additionally, 76 per cent of Brits said they watch TV with their dogs very often or always. Dogs also ranked #1 when asked who people prefer to kick back and watch TV or movies with, 36 per cent of pet parents saying their dog tops the list, over their partner, friends or children.
Additional findings:
- Nearly half (46 per cent) of pet parents say their dog has a favourite TV show.
- UK dog owners listed Simpsons, EastEnders, and Coronation Street as topping the list of favourite shows among our furry family members.
- During the pandemic, 27 per cent of pet parents listed Comedy as their preferred genre of TV shows and movies; the second favourite was Action (16 per cent).
- 66 per cent of dog parents admit to leaving their TV or streaming device on for their dog even when they’re not around.
- Nearly 80 per cent of dog parents say that their pet actively watches or reacts to what’s happening on the screen including barking at or thinking animals on the screen are real.
- The majority (65 per cent) try to accommodate their dog’s comfort while binge watching tv and movies by letting them cozy up on the couch, hog the blankets or even lay on top of them.
- The majority (56 per cent) of dog parents say that their dog typically gets snacks while binge-watching TV with biscuits, bones and dog treats topping the list.
- The overwhelming majority of dog parents (88 per cent) say that the amount of TV and/or steaming content that they consume has increased since the pandemic began, with 47 per cent stating they watch anywhere from 8-15 hours per week and 23 per cent saying they watch 16+ hours.
