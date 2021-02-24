Study: World’s worst internet is the least affordable

Privacy protection company Surfshark has released an in-depth analysis on Internet affordability in 85 countries (81 per cent of the global population).

According to the study, Africa has the least affordable and the worst quality internet in terms of speed & stability.

Key findings of the study:

75 per cent of the researched countries have to work more than the global average to afford the internet.

On a global average, individuals must work three hours and 48 minutes a month to pay for even the cheapest broadband package.

The average time of work to afford the cheapest 1GB of mobile internet is about 10 minutes.

Globally, mobile internet is nearly 23 times more affordable than broadband.

Continent and country-specific insights: