Study: World’s worst internet is the least affordable
February 24, 2021
Privacy protection company Surfshark has released an in-depth analysis on Internet affordability in 85 countries (81 per cent of the global population).
According to the study, Africa has the least affordable and the worst quality internet in terms of speed & stability.
Key findings of the study:
- 75 per cent of the researched countries have to work more than the global average to afford the internet.
- On a global average, individuals must work three hours and 48 minutes a month to pay for even the cheapest broadband package.
- The average time of work to afford the cheapest 1GB of mobile internet is about 10 minutes.
- Globally, mobile internet is nearly 23 times more affordable than broadband.
Continent and country-specific insights:
- Households in Africa and the Americas have the least affordable and the worst quality Internet in terms of speed & stability.
- People living in Oceania have the most affordable internet access, followed by Asia and Europe.
- In Honduras, to afford the cheapest 1GB of mobile internet people have to work 1h 3 minutes while in Israel it takes just 17 seconds.
- To afford broadband, Nigerians have to work more than 33 hours whereas in Canada it takes only 7 minutes.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login