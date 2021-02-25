FCC announces C-band auction winners

The US’s Federal Communications Commission has announced the winning bidders and the final bid totals in Auction 107 – commonly referred to as the C-band auction. Net winning bids totalled $81,114,481,921 (€66.48bn) and gross winning bids totalled $81,168,677,645 . Twenty-one bidders won all of the available 5,684 licences.

“It is essential to America’s economic recovery that we deliver on the promise of next-generation wireless services for everyone, everywhere,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This auction reflects a shift in our nation’s approach to 5G toward mid-band spectrum that can support fast, reliable, and ubiquitous service that is competitive with our global peers. Now we have to work fast to put this spectrum to use in service of the American people. Special thanks go to our great FCC auctions team, and their colleagues in the Wireless Telecommunications and International Bureaus, among others, for this success.”

The five bidders with the largest total gross winning bid amounts from both the clock and assignments phases were as follows:

Bidder Total Gross Winning Bids Cellco Partnership $45,454,843,197 AT&T Spectrum Frontiers LLC $23,406,860,839 T-Mobile License LLC $9,336,125,147 United States Cellular Corporation $1,282,641,542 NewLevel II, L.P. $1,277,395,688

The five bidders winning the largest number of licences were as follows: