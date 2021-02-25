NENT expands Norwegian distribution with RiksTV

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, and Norwegian TV operator RiksTV have agreed to extend the long-term distribution deal that brings NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service and TV channels to more viewers in Norway.

The agreement has been prolonged until September 2023, which includes Viaplay to be continued being distributed via RiksTV’s Strim streaming offering alongside NENT Group’s TV3, TV6 and V4 channels.

This agreement makes NENT Group’s content available on both RiksTV’s streaming and TV platforms and demonstrates NENT Group’s commitment to finding innovative ways to reach viewers with the best entertainment in the Nordic region. NENT Group’s content will reach RiksTV’s hundreds of thousands of subscribers in Norway, where its offering is available to 98 per cent of households. RiksTV will continue to offer TV3, TV6, V4 and NENT Group’s VSport channels to its TV customers, together with a seven-day catch-up service. In addition to this, RiksTV will soon launch NENT Group’s premium Vsport channels as a part of the Strim streaming offering.

Kim Poder, NENT Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are very pleased to prolong and expand this successful partnership with RiksTV and we see many opportunities in the Norwegian market. Over the coming years Norwegian customers will be able to enjoy FIS winter sports, Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga, IHF and EHF handball championships and European Tour golf alongside our Viaplay Originals, international films and series and kid’s content. I am proud of this prolonged partnership and to continue to offer RiksTV’s customers’ our content.”

Jérôme Franck-Sætervoll, RiksTV CEO, added: “This is an important distribution deal for us. We continue to provide our customers with an exciting mix of streaming and linear TV in one distribution agreement. NENT Group invests enormously in sports, and their sports portfolio is growing rapidly. They have secured national sports such as cross-country skiing and alpine from 2021, as well as ice skating and the world’s best leagues from women’s football on their channels. This is content that our customers want.”

The partnership with RiksTV reflects NENT Group’s strategic focus on long-term distribution deals that ensure the broad availability of its streaming services and TV channels across the Nordic region.