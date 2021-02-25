SES renews Sky deal; FY revenue dips

Ahead of its results announcement, SES confirmed it had extended its contract with Sky UK that will result in a €90 million gain in its secured backlog. SES added: “By the end of the renewed contract, Sky UK will have been an SES customer continuously for almost four decades.”

“This is a significant, multi-transponder, multi-year renewal founded on SES’s decades of delivering a flawless and immersive TV viewing experience to Sky UK customers. It also underlines the continued and rising importance of satellites in delivering a premium content viewing experience to end customers virtually everywhere,” said Steve Collar, CEO at SES.

SES, in its full year results, spoke of “a strong year of execution, a clear path to profitable growth and a commitment to shareholder return” which might do something to boost shareholder confidence in terms of the operator’s poorly-performing share prices.

Collar spoke of SES and its third successive year of high EBITDA performance, saying: “2020 was a strong year for SES. The combination of considerable commercial execution and laser focus on controlling discretionary spending ensured that, despite the Covid-19 environment, we protected the bottom line with Adjusted EBITDA in line with our pre-Covid-19 outlook and at the top end of our mid-year outlook. We successfully executed our Simplify & Amplify programme delivering OpEx savings of €50 million from 2022 onwards, while Net Debt and leverage is at a 5-year low on the back of strong cash generation.”

Collar updated the market over the SES auction in the US saying that SES was “on track” to realise $4 billion pre-tax from US C-band clearing with end-2021 milestone triggering the first $1 billion in accelerated clearing payments to be fully used for deleveraging.” SES added that the remaining $3 billion of FCC incentives (triggered at the end-2023) will used in the most optimal way for the benefit of Shareholders.”

SES said it is “Actively engaged in additional C-band monetisation opportunities both in the US and in other countries.”

SES also stated that its $1.8 billion legal claim against Intelsat is being vigorously pursued.

He added: “We secured more than €1.3 billion in customer agreements in the year including an important long-term commitment with Canal+ covering multiple orbital positions; contract extensions with public and commercial broadcasters across our prime video neighbourhoods; new MEO-GEO-based solutions for the US Government; new Telco and MNO connectivity solutions in Latin America and Asia; and, in return for supporting customers whose businesses are especially affected by Covid-19, secured additional backlog in Cruise and Aero. Our recently announced renewal and extension with Sky means that, to date, we have added more than €440 million in contract backlog at our core video neighbourhoods since the end of Q3 2020. 2020 was a year like no other for our employees and customers alike. We moved swiftly and successfully into a remote office environment, protecting customer and satellite operations in the process.”

Specific results highlights include:

Video revenue falls -8 per cent (y-o-y) to €1.108 billion

Networks revenue rises +5.3 per cent y-o-y to €767 million

Networks revenues up 27 per cent since 2017

Group revenue falls -3 per cent to €1.876 billion

Over 80 per cent of 2021 group revenue outlook of €1.76 billion-€1.82 billion already under contract. Continued focus on operational excellence, reducing cost and discretionary spending supporting 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook (€1.06-€1,1 billion)

SES-17 and O3b mPOWER, with gross backlog up 40 per cent since Q3 2020 to $740 million, to launch in 2021, driving an acceleration of growth in Networks from 2022 onwards and sustained profitable revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth for SES from 2023

CapEx reduced by €390 million over 2020-2024 compared with previous forecast, lowering growth investment peak in 2021-2022 and followed by substantially lower average annual CapEx of €375 million (2023-2025)

As far as the current 2021 financial year is concerned, SES issued its guidance saying that overall revenue is expected to be in the range of €1.76- €1.82 million.