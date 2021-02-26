WDR expands HD capacity with SES

German public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), regional member of the ARD broadcasting group operating in North Rhine-Westphalia, has expanded its partnership with SES to secure an additional transponder for HD programming on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East orbital position in a multi-year contract.

Starting March 3rd, viewers in the region will be able to receive WDR’s entire programming in HD quality, including the popular WDR Lokalzeit, a regionally focused programme produced by WDR’s numerous local studios. Viewers who do not own an HD-capable television set will continue to receive WDR’s programming in SD format until termination of SD transmitting.

“Delivering reliable and high-quality free-to-air regional TV news and entertainment content is of upmost importance to WDR. Through our satellites at 19.2 degrees East and their ability to reach millions of households, we are able to fulfil the need of WDR and will continue to work together on future developments,” said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland GmbH.