Analyst: US & Canada OTT revenues to double

North American OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $94 billion (€78bn) in 2026, nearly twice as much as the $49 billion in 2020, according to the North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

The US – the world’s most mature market – will increase by $42 billion to $88 billion. Canada will double to $5.4 billion.

“SVoD and AVoD revenues will each increase by $22 billion between 2020 and 2026,” forecasts Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “AVoD revenues will triple to $33 billion. SVoD will remain the main revenue source, supplying $54 billion by 2026.”