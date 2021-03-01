BT TV adds Eurosport

BT TV has bolstered its TV packages with the addition of Eurosport. Effective immediately, Big Sport and VIP customers will be able to watch snooker, cycling, tennis, athletics, winter sports and motor racing, as well as this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games. The monthly price for both packages will stay the same.

Eurosport on demand content is also available from BT Player and access on the go available through the BT TV app.

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 will be available on channel 412 and 413, customers on the VIP package will also be able to watch both channels in HD at 435 and 436. Big Sport customers can access HD channels through the BT HD/Combi HD Add On. All Big Sport and VIP customers will get access to Eurosport on demand content via the BT Player and BT TV app.



Siena Pakington, Content Director at BT, said: “The addition of Eurosport to our flexible TV packages makes BT TV the destination for sports fans. With an exciting spring and summer of sport coming up, our customers will be ready to enjoy all the action from the comfort of their own home.”

Lydia Fairfax, SVP, Head of Commercial Partnerships, EMEA, Discovery added: “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with BT to offer customers of Big Sport and VIP access to Eurosport 1 and 2 at no extra cost. As the number one sport destination in Europe, we connect passionate fans with their favourite sports, including the tennis Grand Slams, the Grand Tour cycling events, and of course the Olympic Games this summer.”