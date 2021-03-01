FreeSports acquires Afghanistan, Zimbabwe cricket

FreeSports, owned and operated by Premier Sports, has signed a deal with RDA to broadcast all tests, ODIs and T20 fixtures involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe live on free to air over the next three years.

From March 2nd, both sides face one another in two tests which is set to be the first Test match not involving England on free to air TV in the UK.

Over the course of the three years, FreeSports will broadcast a total of thirty three fixtures involving Afghanistan including a One Day International series versus Pakistan in September and a tri-series with Australia and West Indies in October. There will also be 58 events involving Zimbabwe Cricket including tests versus Pakistan and Bangladesh in April and June respectively with the Chevrons facing Ireland later in 2021.

The new partnership adds to the already mounting cricket coverage this year on FreeSports. Having already broadcast the CSA T20 live from South Africa in February and the Abu Dhabi T10 in January. The free to air channel is owned and operated by Premier Sports who hold the rights to the Guinness PRO14, Scottish and Betfred Cups, LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Serie A.

Richard Sweeney, CEO of FreeSports and Premier Sports, commented: “This is fantastic news for all cricket fans in the UK and for FreeSports viewers. We have consistently broadcast some of the best cricket tournaments from around the world and it is always well received by our viewers who are always asking for more! We’re thrilled to have struck this deal with RDA and committed to our long term vision of bringing live and free sport to every home in the UK.”

Zimbabwe Fixtures

April 2021 v Pakistan (Test series and T20)

June/July 2021 v Bangladesh (2 Test, 3 ODI, 3 T20)

August 2021 v India (3 ODI)

September 2021 v Ireland (1 test, 5 T20)

January 2022 v Afghanistan (1 Test, 3 ODI, 3 T20)

April/May 2022 v Ireland (1 Test, 5 ODI, 3 T20)

August 2022 v Bangladesh (5 ODI, 3 T20)

Nov/Dec 2022 v Afghanistan (1 Test, 3 ODI, 2 T20)

January 2023 v Ireland (3 ODI, 3 T20)

Afghanistan Fixtures

February 2021 v Zimbabwe (2 Test, 3 T20)

September 2021 v Pakistan (3 ODI)

October 2021 v Australia/West Indies (Tri Series – 7 T20)

December 2021 v Netherlands (3 ODI, 3 T20)

February 2022 v Australia (3 ODI)

January 2023 v West Indies (3 ODI)

January 2023 v New Zealand (3 ODI)

TBC v West Indies (3 T20)

Cricket fans can watch all of these fixtures via Sky (422), Virgin TV (553), Freeview (64), BT/TalkTalk (64) and online via the FreeSports Player