SpaceX delays latest Starlink

An aborted take-off, barely 1 minute before launch late on February 28th for 60 Starlink broadband satellites is being rescheduled for 8.15pm (Florida time) today (March 1st).

This is not the first delay for this particular batch of Starlinks. The Falcon 9 rocket was originally slated to fly earlier in February but certain issues with the rocket plus bad weather in Florida meant postponements.

This mission, officially Starlink 17 will actually be SpaceX’s 20th Starlink launch because other batches have launched from later in the launch manifest. This flight will be from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

This particular mission will use a rocket booster that has flown 7 times previously. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean.