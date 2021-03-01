TSB digital ad partnership with Channel 4

TSB has formed a digital partnership with Channel 4, to launch its latest TV campaign ‘Life Made More’ which begins immediately and runs through to March 28th.

The deal was brokered by the7stars and uses 4Sales’ unique data matching ad product BRANDM4TCH, enabled through partnership with technology platforms InfoSum and Mediarithmics, to reach addressable audiences across All 4 with pinpoint accuracy.

The new deal will see TSB’s first-party data overlayed with Channel 4’s 24 million All 4 viewers to refine audience targeting and determine the number of households who have been exposed to an ad that go on to purchase the product.

Morgan Reavey, Head of Performance Marketing at TSB Bank, commented: “At TSB we are continually striving to improve data-driven marketing and the broader customer experience. It’s about using the very best in digital and data to better connect with our customers and non-customers. This partnership demonstrates that commitment, by delivering the right proposition and the right service at the right time and we are excited to see the results.”

Jonny Harrison, the7stars Digital Lead, said: “This data and technology alliance enables TSB to unlock the power of their customer data using a safe, GDPR compliant protected infrastructure. This is the first time a financial services brand will be able to attribute account opens to Broadcast Video on Demand. The sophisticated data output is an absolute game changer for the future of planning and attribution”.

David Amodio, Deputy Head of Digital and Innovation at Channel 4, added: “This exciting new partnership with TSB delivers a unique digital solution through our data matching innovation BRANDM4TCH. Overlaying TSB’s customer data with All 4’s wealth of viewer data creates unique targeting opportunities across Big Screen, Desktop and Mobile platforms, whilst delivering measurable results – all without the use of cookies, or the need to share data.”