Good Morning Britain achieves record audience share

Good Morning Britain, ITV’s weekday morning show, achieved its highest-ever share of viewing on March 1st with a record 28.5 per cent share.

The episode, presented by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, peaked (at 6.40am), with a 32.3 per cent share, while total viewers peaked (at 8.40am) with 1.65 million.

The episode, which featured interviews with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi and tributes to late Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs, was up on the equivalent day last year by +6.4 share points. The programme was also up +27 per cent in total viewers, with an average of 1 million tuning in from 6am-9am – the tenth highest volume figure ever.

The success was mirrored across the morning, with GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women cumulatively attracting the highest share across the morning so far this year.

Between 6am and 1.30pm, ITV averaged a 24.2 per cent share, which was up +4.2 share points and a 40 per cent increase on the equivalent day last year. With 1.16 million average viewers during this period, this marked ITV daytime’s 7th highest volume in history.

Lorraine garnered its third highest share and 7th highest volume this year with a 23.8 per cent share and 1.2 million total viewers. This was up +3.9 share points and marked a +51 per cent increase in volume year-on-year.

This Morning also scored its 3rd highest share of this year, with a 25.6 per cent share and 1.3 million viewers. This was an increase of +4.7 share points and +49 per cent in volume year-on-year.

Rounding out the morning, Loose Women received its 4th highest share of the year with a 16 per cent share and almost 1.2million viewers. This was up +1.5 share points and an increase of + 45 per cent in volume year-on-year.