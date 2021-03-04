DraftKings apps integrated into DISH TV

DISH Network and DraftKings have announced a strategic agreement across DISH’s portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers throughout the US, beginning with a DraftKings app integration on the DISH TV Hopper platform.

The agreement also allows for subsequent DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences with DISH Network’s SLING TV and Boost Mobile in the future.

“The integration with DraftKings is an exciting enhancement for our customers and a great addition to the growing DISH TV Hopper platform — a one-stop entertainment hub,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. “We’re thrilled to work with DraftKings to amplify the sports-fan experience, and extend the DraftKings footprint across our unique suite of services, including SLING TV and Boost Mobile, with potential applications across our 5G wireless buildout in the future.”