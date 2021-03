RTL’s NowTV app joins Sky Deutschland

RTL’s NowTV app is now available on the Sky Q platform in Germany. It joins the likes of ARD, ZDF, Netflix and Prime as apps already on the platform.

Viewers will be able to use the app to access all RTL’s FTA channels and catch up. A subscription is required for the pay channels.

The inclusion of the app follows the previously announced deal for Sky to license four F1 races in 2021 to RTL.