Analyst: LatAm at 116m SVoD subs by 2026

Latin America will have 116 million SVoD subscriptions by 2026, up from the 53 million recorded at end-2020, according to the Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Brazil will contribute 44 million to the 2026 total, followed by Mexico with 29 million.

“There will be a wave of major SVoD platform launches in Latin America during 2021,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Paramount+ will start in March, followed by HBO Max and Star+ in June. Discovery+ is also expected expand in the region.”

Five US-based platforms [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO] will account for 90 per cent of the region’s paying SVoD subscriptions by end-2026.